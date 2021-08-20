President Muhammadu Buhari visits Adamawa today, to sympathize with the government and family over Ahmed Joda’s passing

Yola, Adamawa state - The Adamawa state police command has deployed officers in strategic places as the president, Muhammadu Buhari visits the North East state today, Friday, August 20, according to The Guardian.

Following this development, the command, also ordered the closure of Airport Road in Yola from 7:00am until the Nigerian leader’s departure to Abuja.

President Buhari is visiting Adamawa state to condole with the government and family over Ahmed Joda’s Passing.

In a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, has directed the officers to display high level of professionalism and operate within the context of the law.

Thisdaylive had earlier reported that, the Elder statesman and former federal permanent secretary, Ahmed Joda, died on Friday, August 13, at the age of 91.

In a swift tribute, President Muhammadu Buhari highlighted Joda’s “monumental contributions to Nigeria’s unity and progress,” from birth of the nation until his death, saying “his lofty ideals will continue to motivate millions across the nation."

