6 Nigerian Ladies Who Graduated with First Class and their Adorable Photos that Got Many Drooling
Nigeria is home to lots of brilliant people whose academic excellence has continued to serve as inspiration to many. Young male and female Nigerians have further proven that the country is blessed with geniuses.
Legit.ng presents 6 Nigerian ladies who graduated with first class.
1. Oreoluwa Olomodosi
A young lady, Oreoluwa Olomodosi, graduated with a first-class in Economics and Finance from the University of York, England.
Olomodosi said she had a wonderful time studying, volunteering and taking up leadership roles in societies and in her department.
2. Maryam Muhammed
Maryam Muhammed graduated with a first class Honours in Law from the Queen Mary University of London.
The young lady was awarded the Principal's Prize for her outstanding performance.
3. Bilqees Lawal
The 19-year-old Nigerian lady graduated with a first class degree in accounting from Achievers University.
In her words:
"I graduated at the age of 19 with a B.Sc in Accounting First Class Honours and as the Best Graduating Student in my department."
4. Funmilola Aliu
The young lady graduated from law school with a first class. Funmilola said she worked towards achieving a first class at the University of Lagos but she graduated with a CGPA of 4.46.
Aliu shared adorable photos of herself on social media after achieving such a feat.
5. Akomolafe Oluwabunmi
Akomolafe Oluwabunmi bagged a first class degree from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).
According to the young lady, her success in school was made possible by the knowledge she gathered from people and her personal development.
6. Paula-Peace James-Okoro
Paula-Peace James-Okoro graduated with a first class degree in Biochemistry from Covenant University with a 4.98/5.0 CGPA. Bagging a first-class in Biochemistry, the lady thanked God for making her an overcomer through her study period in the institution.
