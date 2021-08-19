Nigeria is home to lots of brilliant people whose academic excellence has continued to serve as inspiration to many. Young male and female Nigerians have further proven that the country is blessed with geniuses.

Legit.ng presents 6 Nigerian ladies who graduated with first class.

1. Oreoluwa Olomodosi

A young lady, Oreoluwa Olomodosi, graduated with a first-class in Economics and Finance from the University of York, England.

Olomodosi said she had a wonderful time studying, volunteering and taking up leadership roles in societies and in her department.

Oreoluwa Olomodosi is a brilliant young Nigerian lady who finished with a first clas. Photo credit: Oreoluwa Olomodosi/LinkedIn

2. Maryam Muhammed

Maryam Muhammed graduated with a first class Honours in Law from the Queen Mary University of London.

The young lady was awarded the Principal's Prize for her outstanding performance.

The young lady made Nigeria proud in the United Kingdom. Photo credit: Maryam Muhammed

3. Bilqees Lawal

The 19-year-old Nigerian lady graduated with a first class degree in accounting from Achievers University.

In her words:

"I graduated at the age of 19 with a B.Sc in Accounting First Class Honours and as the Best Graduating Student in my department."

Bilqees Lawal graduated with a first class in accounting. Photo credit: Bilqees Lawal/LinkedIn

4. Funmilola Aliu

The young lady graduated from law school with a first class. Funmilola said she worked towards achieving a first class at the University of Lagos but she graduated with a CGPA of 4.46.

Aliu shared adorable photos of herself on social media after achieving such a feat.

Funmilola Aliu graduated with a CGPA of 4.46. Photo credit: Funmilola Aliu/LinkedIn

5. Akomolafe Oluwabunmi

Akomolafe Oluwabunmi bagged a first class degree from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

According to the young lady, her success in school was made possible by the knowledge she gathered from people and her personal development.

Akomolafe Oluwabunmi graduatd with a first class from LAUTECH. Photo credit: Akomolafe Oluwabunmi/LinkedIn

6. Paula-Peace James-Okoro

Paula-Peace James-Okoro graduated with a first class degree in Biochemistry from Covenant University with a 4.98/5.0 CGPA. Bagging a first-class in Biochemistry, the lady thanked God for making her an overcomer through her study period in the institution.

Paula-Peace James-Okoro bagged a first class degree in Biochemistry. Photo credit: Paula-Peace James-Okoro/LinkedIn

