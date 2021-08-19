The federal ministry of education stated that it is determined to find out what caused the death of a JSSS 2 student at the Federal Government College Kwali

The ministry disclosed in a statement that it has visited the family of the deceased student over the sad incident

Ben Goong, a spokesperson for the ministry, revealed when the medical report on the student's death will arrive from the hospital

A teacher at the Federal Government College Kwali in Abuja is being investigated over allegations of beating a student to death.

The federal ministry of education has disclosed that it has inaugurated a committee to investigate the death of 13-year-old Nuhu Yahaya, a Junior Secondary School II student of the college.

The ministry of education has expressed sadness over the death of the student. Photo: Mallam Adamu Adamu

The Nation reported that the disclosure was made by the director of press and public relations in the ministry, Ben Goong, in a statement on Wednesday, August 18.

The committee was set up to probe the allegations that the teacher beat Yahaya to death over the failure of the student to do his assignment.

It was alleged that the teacher had punished the student and later allegedly used a bucket handle on him. The deceased student was said to have been hit many times.

The Punch reported that the ministry urged the public to refrain from speculations on the cause of the student’s death pending the outcome of the investigation.

It said:

“A committee has been set up to look into the circumstances of Master Nuhu’s death even as the ministry awaits the medical report from the hospital in the coming days.''

