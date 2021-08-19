The 72-year-old widow who was built a new house by a female pastor has stated that it still comes as a huge shock to her that she is a house owner

Madam Alice Okuogbo who formerly lived in a shanty said she had thought the kind-hearted lady was joking until she pulled down the structure and erected the house

Meanwhile, Pastor Juliet Olele of the Comforter's Hand of Care Foundation has revealed that her kind act was borne out of her desire to help the aged woman

Madam Alice Okuogbo never in her wildest dreams imagined that she would become a house owner at the age of 72, but today it is a reality.

The aged woman was a beneficiary of the kindness of a female pastor who came across the shanty where Alice lived, pulled it down and replaced it with a well-constructed house.

The old widow said she still can't believe she is a house owner

In a new interview with Legit.ng, Alice who hasn't got over the house gift stated that she can't believe she owns the building.

The mother of seven whose husband passed away in the year 2000, had lived in a shanty for many years and made ends meet as a trader.

Giving an interior showcase of the house, Alice said she feels like someone residing abroad and went on to shower encomiums on the female pastor behind the gesture.

The female pastor opens up on her kind act to Alice

Pastor Juliet Olele of the Comforter's Hand of Care Foundation told Legit.ng that she happened to be in the area and was moved to pity after she saw the shanty where Alice lived.

According to Juliet, it wasn't that she was so well to do but just didn't want to leave the old woman to continue living that way.

Juliet stated that she found fulfilment seeing that she put smiles on the face of the woman.

