The Lagos state government has said beggars and destitute on the streets constitute a nuisance to law-abiding residents

Olusegun Dawodu, the commissioner for youth, said this as the state evacuated 728 street beggars and others

The commissioner said those evacuated are usually taken to rehabilitation centres where they receive treatment and relevant vocation training

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state government says it rescued 728 street beggars and destitute from streets and roads in the last seven months.

PM News reported that the commissioner for youth and social development, Olusegun Dawodu, disclosed this at a news briefing in Alausa, Ikeja on Wednesday, August 18.

The Lagos state government says it rescued 728 street beggars and destitute from the streets in the last seven months. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Legit.ng gathers that Dawodu said 728 beggars, destitute persons and hawkers comprising 347 adult males and 241 adult females were picked from the streets between January and July.

He said that the government also rescued children, comprising 64 boys and 76 girls, within the period under review.

The commissioner said that once they were picked, especially the children, investigations were carried out with a view to contacting their parents or guardians, on the reasons why the children were on the streets.

According to him, beggars on the streets and roads constituted considerable nuisance to law-abiding residents, who are entitled to go about their businesses without any fear or hindrance, Vanguard also stated.

The commissioner said the rescued children and others are taken to the state's Rehabilitation Centres and Child-friendly Homes for treatment, psychosocial therapy and vocational training, with the aim of making them useful to themselves and society.

