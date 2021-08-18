The Lagos state government on Tuesday, August 17, released the new "authentic" prices of number plates to be paid by motorists.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng on its official Facebook page, the state government said it published the new prices following some false social media reports trailing the upward review of number plates and drivers licence fees by the Joint Tax Board.

Photo credit: The Lagos State Government, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Below are the authentic prices:

Blue Number Plates - N37,825 Red Number Plates - N41,300 Change of Ownership Blue Plates - N33,825 Change of Ownership Red Plates - N38,300 Fancy Number Plates - N210,175 Fancy Plates Conversion- N202,050 Fancy Plates Motorcycle - N54,000 Out of Series Plates - N60,175 Out of Series Conversion-N52,050 Loss Plates/Defaced - N21,250 Articulated Plates - N57,675 Standard Conversion - N19,300 Articulated Conversion - N41,500 Drivers Licence Fresh/Renewal 3 Years - N10,350 Drivers Licence Fresh/Renewal 5 Years - N15,450

Legit.ng gathers that the Lagos state government also advised Lagosians to go to Motor Vehicle Administration Agency's stations to confirm the real prices before any transaction.

FG hikes vehicle number plate, driving licence rates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government had commenced the implementation of new rates for vehicle number plates and driving licences across the country.

The Joint Tax Board (JTB) took the decision at its 147th meeting which was held in Kaduna on Thursday, March 25.

The JTB directed various federal and state agencies to commence the implementation of the rates. According to the letter, the chairman of the JTB approved August 1 as the commencement date for the implementation of the new rates.

FG approves toll gates policy

In another report, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a Federal Roads and Bridges Tolling Policy and Regulations.

Presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, made this known in a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, August 11.

He said the policy and regulations were approved during the FEC meeting in Abuja on Wednesday. According to Ogunlesi, the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the regulations were developed after extensive consultations with various stakeholders within and outside the government.

