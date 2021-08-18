Dancer Yeni Kuti has reacted to an interview by Baba Ani, during which the latter alleged that he was banned from entering the New Afrika Shrine

Baba Ani stated that because of his refusal to work with Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s eldest son Femi, he was warned against visiting the shrine

Yeni addressed the matter, saying that Baba Ani was only trying to fan the flame of discord in her family just as he has always done

Yeni Kuti, the eldest child of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has broken her silence after her dad’s former manager and master saxophonist claimed he was banned from visiting the New Afrika Shrine.

Legit.ng has reported that Baba Ani granted an interview, where he disclosed that the reason people no longer see him at the shrine is that Fela’s eldest son Femi, banned him from coming.

In the interview, Baba Ani explained that he started having issues with the Kuti family after Fela passed away.

According to the 85-year-old man, Femi wanted to work with him, but he turned down his request, considering the latter’s personality, which didn’t sit well with him.

Baba Ani made it known that he chose to work with Seun, who is Femi’s younger brother instead, which made Femi resent him, such that he sent a message to him not to come around the new Afrika Shrine anymore.

“On the first day Seun’s band was going to play at the New Afrika Shrine, I got to Kalakuta, where Fela lived with his family. On getting there, I went upstairs to fetch Seun, and when I met him, he advised me not to go with them for their first show. I asked why. Then, he told me he wasn’t comfortable with what his senior siblings often say about me. Hence, I didn’t need to honour the band’s show with my presence,” Baba Ani stated.

Reacting to Baba Ani’s interview, Yeni expressed her disappointment at him, as he maintained that Baba Ani was one of those who shouldered themselves with the responsibilities of advancing hatred in the Kuti family.

“I am surprised that one of the perpetrators and feeders of the ‘war’ in the family has come up to give a narrative of outright lies,” part of her statement read.

While maintaining that as long as she’s alive, the agendas of Baba Ani and others will continue to fail, the 60-year-old accused the octogenarian of “trying to fan once again flames of discord.”

Read Yeni Kuti’s full statement below:

