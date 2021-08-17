Comedian Seyilaw has expressed gratitude to God on behalf of Whitemoney for being in the BBNaija house

Declaring him as the chosen one, the father of two stated that the 90m prize money is for the housemate

Seyilaw also shared the story of a business owner who had the opportunity to work with Whitemoney before BBNaija

Comedian Seyilaw has joined the list of celebrities rooting for Whitemoney to win the N90m in the BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes show.

The father of two recently took to his Instagram page to share the reason why he would be supporting the housemate.

Comedian Seyilaw supports Whitemoney. Photos: @whitemoney_, @seyilaw1

Source: Instagram

Comedian Seyilaw becomes a supporter of Whitemoney

According to the comedian, the BBNaija housemate is the definition of a hustler. Seyilaw explained that the young man went from being a fuel station attendant to doing modelling jobs, barbing and working as a driver.

Expressing gratitude to God on his behalf for the grace to be in the Big Brother house, Seyilaw declared him the chosen one.

The father of two also reposted the story of a business owner that had worked with Whitemoney before. The businessman revealed that everything the BBNaija housemate said about his hustles is the truth.

He also noted that Whitemoney worked as a model for his fashion business and would shoot for 10 hours straight without complaints.

Nigerians react

opendoorsconstructions:

"Boss if time come for voting and we need money I am ready to send my little money thank u sir."

isioma_yocambel:

"Chai it’s so sad how they call real fake, white money will go places your good heart will speak for you and take you places, don’t worry it’s doesn’t end in big brother, better things await you my niggai stan and re stan ❤️"

maureenlanky:

"I love him too. For some reason I have never watched big brother but this year seem to be amusing cos of this nigga mehnnn."

pbellebeautyng:

"Consistency one day light will shine on u."

Whitemoney talks about his father

The BBNaija housemate revealed that he doesn’t know where his father is but his affluence will make him know when he dies.

He made this known during a chat with Boma and other housemates following his altercation with Pere.

The Enugu state indigene further explained that his decision to be part of the ongoing BBNaija season six show was because he wants to help his people.

Source: Legit.ng