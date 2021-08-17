Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Whitemoney said he’s not a poor guy as he revealed that he doesn’t know where his father is

During a chit-chat with Boma and other housemates after his altercation with Pere, Whitemoney revealed that his father has affluence, such that his death will make news headlines

Pere maintained that someone like Whitemoney is a nobody compared to him, but he doesn’t like to intimidate people

BBNaija housemate, Whitemoney, has revealed that he doesn’t know where his father is but his affluence will make him know when he dies.

He made this known during a chat with Boma and other housemates following his altercation with Pere.

Whitemoney says his father's death will make news headlines. Photo Credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney and Pere had a fight in the late hours of Monday, August 16, as the latter aggressively challenged the former over a supposed question.

“What did you ask Bro, tell me to my face,” Pere challenged Whitemoney as he attempted the removal of his belt.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Lamenting how he felt with Pere’s challenge, Whitemoney said he felt like a baby, adding that the former was a nobody compared to him.

The 30-year-old further revealed that he deliberately hid his international passport as he didn’t want to intimidate his peers in the Shine Ya Eye house.

“I just play and laugh, but that doesn’t mean I’m a fool. It’s my nature, not my strategy. I hid my passport because I don’t want people to see my name and be asking who I am. Someone like Pere is a nobody,” he stated.

Talking about his dad, Whitemoney said he has affluence, such that if he dies everyone will be aware.

“The only information I only gave was that I’m from a wealthy house, and I left it there. The only thing I said was that I don’t know my dad, but if he dies today, I will know they will announce it. My dad is alive but I don’t know where he is,” he added.

The Enugu state indigene further explained that his decision to be part of the ongoing BBNaija season six show was because he wants to help his people.

Whitemoney clarified: “I’m not here because of myself, I’m good and comfortable. But people depend on me. People need help, they really do. My community does. I need to do something for my people and that’s the reason I am here. My family needs help.”

Watch the conversation below:

Fans react

Whitemoney's conversation attracted reactions from BBNaija fans, who expressed their opinions that Pere’s action would bring him a consequence.

Read some of their comments below:

The_lummy:

“See how whitemoney is stealing hearts further Pere has shot himself in the leg by being counter productive”

Pharmwendy:

“Pere has no redemption at this point, biggie better get him out ASAP before he poisons whitemoney, I have never seen this kind of resentment before on this show.”

Nigerianlazychef:

“Pere psychologically tried to subdue wm. He was a former military guy, he knows what the hell he’s doing.”

Cutenana07:

“I am just wondering how pere got to know so much about whitemoney and his chaperone, does it mean he knows who the housemates are before they got to the house?? Also, how did he get to know who manages Whitemoney's account???”

Pere accuses Whitemoney of knowing too much

Pere accused Whitemoney of knowing too much about the BBNaija's Shine Ya Eye show, such that he was aware that Biggie picked him as a Wild Card.

The former head of house, made this accusation after which he confronted Whitemoney over a supposed question the latter asked Maria about him.

The confrontation skyrocketed into an outburst between the duo, as the Shine Ya Eye house became divided among other housemates.

Source: Legit