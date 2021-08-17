Davido ranked ahead of Wizkid in the top ten Nigerian Instagram earners of 2021 as the singers compete for the most influencer users

Three Nigerian female entertainers made it to the top five highest-earning Instagram users in the country, as they account for a total of eight in the top ten

The Nollywood industry accounted for more representatives compared to the music industry, while Toke Makinwa was the only outsider

Nigerian popular singer, Wizkid, ranks low among the top ten Nigerian Instagram earners as his music rival, David "Davido" Adeleke, stays four spots above him.

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, grabs a spot on the list, making her the only non-entertainer on the top ten Nigerian Instagram earners.

To have a place among the top ten Nigerian Instagram earners, Legit.ng understands popularity plays a vital role, and this costs Wizkid, who is one of four artists on the list.

Toke Makinwa (R), Davido (T-M), Yemi Alade (B-M) and Wizkid (L). Photo: Toke Makinwa, Davido, Yemi Alade, Wizkid-Instagram

Source: Instagram

Nollywood accounts for the highest number, with actress Funke Akindele Bello leading the pack, while her industry colleague, Bisola Aieyola, closed the bracket.

Nigerian female celebrities dominate list

Instagram has grown beyond being a photo-sharing platform to a revenue-generating source for many celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

But the female entertainers account for the largest share of the revenue bulk generated from Instagram in 2021, according to brands and marketing firm, Hooper HQ.

The women gross a total of $441,300 per post, against the $205,300 the male counterparts generate per post, with eight ladies making the top ten.

Top ten Nigerian Instagram earners

Davido

Davido ranked number one, as the famous singer charges about $128,300 per post, making him the only Nigerian entertainer to earn six-figure for an Instagram post.

The 'Ekuro' crooner is also the most followed entertainer on the list with 20.4 million followers to his credit - Legit.ng observed that the more followers an Instagram user have, the higher their charge, and this played in favour of Davido.

Yemi Alade

The singer is one of the three female entertainers in the top five, as she earns an estimated $88,100 from each marketing post she makes on Instagram.

Yemi Alade has 14.01 million followers on the photo-sharing platform, making her one of the most followed artists in Nigeria, ahead of Wizkid.

Funke Akindele Bello

Funky Akindele Bello is the only actress in the top five Instagram earners in Nigeria, as the producer of the blockbuster movie, 'Jenifa' charges $83,600 per post.

The 'Omo Ghetto' filmmaker continues to trail Alade, as her followers grow to 13.28 million on Instagram, which is her most popular social media handle.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage also made an appearance on the list, ahead of her 'fever boy', Wizkid, as her 12.49 million Instagram users enable her to charge $78,600 for a post.

Ayodeji "Wizkid" Balogun

Wizkiday completed the top five Instagram earners in Nigeria with $77,000 per post, as the 'Essence' singer boasts 12.23 million followers on Instagram.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie

For each brand promotion post made by Mercy Johnson-Okojie to her 10.38 million followers, the actress reportedly charges $65,300 for her effort.

Mercy Aigbe

Aside from being a famous actress in Nollywood, Mercy Aigbe is quite popular on Instagram, with about 9.77 million followers monitoring her post.

And for each promotional post Aigbe makes on the photo-sharing social media site, the celebrity earns about $61,500.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Popularly known as Susu among close colleagues in the Nigerian entertainment industry, Adesua Etomi-Wellington is one of the top ten Nigerian Instagram earners.

Susu is followed by 4.23 million Instagram users, and she charges $26,700 per post on the social media platform according to HooperHQ.

Bisola Aieyola

The former Nigerian Big Brother Housemate made the list of the top Instagram earners in the country thanks to her 3.04 million followers on the photo-sharing site.

Bisola is one of the popular actresses in the Nollywood industry, and she has starred in blockbusters such as 'Sugar Rush' and 'Gold Statue', and this popularity earns her $19,200 per post.

Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa, as earlier stated, is the only none singer or actress on the list, as the On-Air-Personality and novelist charges $18,300 per post to her 4.47 million followers on Instagram.

Top billionaires in Nigeria losing their fortune

The household names of Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, Rabiu Abdulsamad, and Folorunsho Alakija, continues to occupy the list of richest Nigerians.

However, the billionaires' wealth has been dwindling in the past five years, while Abdulsamad has been the best gainers among the billionaires.

Alakija has dropped from the list due to her fortune declining earlier this year, hence, Nigeria not having any female billionaires in dollars.

