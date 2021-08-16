Timo Werner was in action for 90 minutes during Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in their Premier League season opener

The German fired blanks during the encounter, but a report claims the striker was seen chasing a dog at a park during the week

It was gathered that the stray dog which wandered around the Battersea Park was chased for over a mile by the star

Chelsea striker Timo Werner was spotted at a Battersea Park South West London chasing a dog which was darting around in distress, SunSport reports.

It was gathered that the 25-year-old footballer ran after the dog for more than a mile before giving up on the chase.

An onlooker Vincent Cassidy stated that the ‘man’ ran very fast in his bid to catch up with the dog but somehow he missed.

Timo Werner looking disappointed during a Chelsea game. Photo: Clive Mason

Source: Getty Images

The 55-year-old said:

“The man was obviously a very fit and fast runner but the animal couldn’t be caught. He kept going for over a mile all around the park, but the dog was always just out of reach.”

It was gathered that efforts wardens at the Battersea Park eventually yielded results as they caught up with the animal which had an ID collar and was reunited with its owner.

Cheslea FC reports that Werner played in Chelsea’s 3-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, but drew a blank for Germany in their 2-0 defeat to England in the Euros.

Vincent had a quick chat with Timo after his dog chase and said:

“You should have been that lively at Wembley!”

