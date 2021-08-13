Romelu Lukaku’s move to from Italian side Inter Milan to Premier League club Chelsea was masterminded by Thomas Tuchel

Reports have it that the German tactician had to personally place a phone call to the Belgian to return to the London club

Since the arrival of Tuchel at the Stamford Bridge, every of Chelsea’s decisions have been the right one as they went on to win the Champions League

Premier League club Chelsea have completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan and details of how the deal was sealed has emerged, Football.London reports.

Blues' manager Thomas Tuchel was instrumental in luring the Belgian international to return to his former club in London.

Since the arrival of the manager, Chelsea have gotten almost every of their decision right - having won the Champions League as well as finishing in top four of the Premier League despite arriving in the latter stages of the campaign.

Romelu Lukaku offially returns to Chelsea. Photo: Nicolò Campo

Source: Getty Images

The German tactician has also guided the side to winning the UEFA Super Cup after they defeated Spanish side Villarreal via penalties.

Tuchel has been given free hand to make decisions and he is already doing wonders in the transfer market.

GOAL are reporting that Tuchel personally spoke with Lukaku on the phone as the striker seemed happy with the San Siro side.

It was gathered that the tactician informed the 28-year-old that the peak years of his career would be best spent at the Stamford Bridge, and it looks like he listened to what the Chelsea head coach had to say.

Lukaku has unfinished business in England after leaving Manchester United in the summer of 2019 following a difficult spell at Old Trafford.

The Belgium international joined United for a big-money fee after impressing at Everton beforehand, which followed a move from Chelsea in 2014.

