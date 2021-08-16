Just like follower count, the verification tick on social media platforms has now become a status symbol in the online community

Interestingly, it comes as one of the perks for people who participate in the popular BBNaija reality show

However, there are still contestants from the past and current seasons who have not snagged the blue badge on Instagram

Social media platforms initiated the process of verification to make it easier to identify popular figures in different sectors and reduce the number of impersonations.

However, that simple process has now become a way of gauging social media status. Perhaps this also owes to the fact celebrities and other public figures show off whenever they get verified on popular social media platforms.

For many in Nigeria, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show has now become one of the fastest ways of becoming famous in the entertainment industry and consequently bagging the verification badge on platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

Some housemates get verified while they are still in the house while others have to wait a few months after they leave the house. A search on Instagram shows a verification badge for almost every ex-housemate of the show save for a few.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of BBNaija stars from past and current seasons who are still awaiting the much-coveted blue badge.

1. Lockdown edition's Tochi

2. Lockdown edition's Eric

3. BBNaija season 6 housemate Princess

4. Ex-Shine Ya Eyes housemate Niyi Lawal

5. BBNaija season 6 housemate Beatrice

