Ebuka’s questions during the Sunday Live eviction show toppled some relationships in the Shine Ya Eyes house

The show’s host had left the house surprised after asking the current HOH Pere why he tried to remove Maria as his deputy

Hours after the live show, Maria in a conversation with fellow female housemates made it clear that she doesn’t want to have anything to do with Pere anymore

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Sunday night show came with more drama than evictions as Ebuka made sure to topple the house with some questions.

Ebuka during a brief interview with the current Head of House (HOH), Pere, had asked why he told other housemates about his intention to remove Maria as his deputy.

Hours after the show came to an end, Maria was seen having a discussion with fellow housemates Liquorose, Nini among others.

According to her, Pere should avoid her in the house for the rest of the competition as she doesn’t want to have anything to do with him again.

Watch the clip below:

A different video captured the moment Maria bared her mind to Pere even though he maintained that he doesn’t want to fight with her.

However, Maria seemed to have made up her mind as she walked out on him.

See the video below:

Social media users react

Fans on social media seemed to be in support of Maria as they noted that Ebuka's questions only revealed Pere's true nature to her.

Read some of the comments below:

ama_nanya said:

"I think she needed to know because he said worst than that."

luchy042 said:

"Maria go thank Ebuka for exposing pere to u, now shine ur eye, I heard when he told boma that he choose the wrong deputy he wanted to choose Queen but biggy might not accept it."

dada_obafemi said:

"This Pere na bad guy na. Even Maria know too na, I think Maria also trying to build her own strength and she feels Pere got the strength."

reginaaloho1 said:

"Ebuka sef you just disorganized Pere. Pere and Whitemoney, pere and Maria haba you for kuku enter other pple na na waoh. Anyways the General will restrategise."

ada_izuogu1 said:

"She was busy shining eye to figure out WM when the person she suppose shine eye on top dey under her nose. Hypocrites. If they can give it they should be able to take it."

Evicted housemate Beatrice says Maria is manipulative

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that ex-BBNaija housemate Beatrice in an interview disclosed what she thinks about her colleagues still in the house.

The mum of one disclosed that she does not have any regret or anger towards anyone for leaving the show early.

Beatrice while describing the other housemates called Saga a talkative, Nini a child, and Maria a pretender.

