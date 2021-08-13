A Nigerian has landed in the police net after he reportedly hacked into a bank server and defrauded the institution of N1.868bn

The police said that all the people that were connected to the fraud carried by Salau will be brought to book

Nigerians who reacted to the development were amazed that an individual's skill could be capable of moving such a huge amount

A 38-year-old man, Salau Abdulmalik Femi, has been arrested by Special Fraud Unit (SFU) for hacking into the system and moving out about N1.868bn.

The Punch reports that two people who acted as the man’s partners in crime were also arrested. It was gathered that used software to create fake credits to the tune of N1,868,900,000 and paid into the accounts of some bank customers.

Many people were amazed by how the man pulled off the crime. Photo source: @lindaikejiblogofficial

While commenting on the case, Eyitayo Johnson who is the spokesman for the SFU revealed that the man went ahead to made debits as he transferred a total amount of N417,542,000 via internet banking.

In his statement, Eyitayo said that Femi is the ringleader of the sydinacate whose specilisation is gaining access into the servers of banks and other corporate agencies.

He added:

“The hacker, who displayed exemplary mastery of the cyber environment, was arrested after he hacked into the Flex-Cube Universal Banking System of a first generation bank.”

Some of the items recovered from him are an Apple laptop and iPhone. He said that others connected to the case will soon be arrested.e

Below are some of the reactions of Nigerians on Instagram when it was shared by Linda Ikeji:

g.o.l.d.i.e98 said:

"Billion uhmm,nitori oloun."

jr_scents_ said:

"I still dont believe this.."

ms_lotee said:

"Kai Nigerians are too smart for the wrong things."

bob_padi said:

"Government make una employe this guy oooo."

