President Olusegun Obasanjo and other prominent Yoruba leaders have reportedly intervened in Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho’s matter

Explaining why they waded into the matter, Afenifere said these men do not believe that Igboho will get justice if extradited to Nigeria from Benin Republic

The Pan-Yoruba group said Obasanjo and some monarchs have shown that they are full-blooded Yoruba persons

Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba group, has confirmed that the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, met with the president of the Republic of Benin, Patrice Talon, to intervene on Sunday Igboho’s matter.

The meeting was confirmed on Saturday, August 7, by the special assistant on media to Obasanjo, Kehinde Akinyemi, PM News reports.

Obasanjo was in Benin Republic

Akinyemi said:

“Obasanjo was in the Benin Republic on Monday and he met with the President but nobody knew what they discussed."

However, Afenifere, on Sunday, August 8, said Obasanjo waded into the Igboho matter because he did not want the Yoruba Nation agitator, who is currently detained in the Benin Republic, to be extradited to Nigeria.

According to Afenifere, Obasanjo does not believe Igboho will get justice if extradited to Nigeria from the Benin Republic.

The organising secretary of Afenifere, Apogun Kola Omololu, said:

“Obasanjo is a Yoruba man first before becoming a president. Yoruba leaders are not noisemakers, they don’t make noise, they act. Look at the way we fought the NADECO battle, it was intellectually coordinated.

According to the group, Yoruba monarchs and other prominent people will not allow Igboho to be extradited to Nigeria, The Punch reports.

Omololu added:

“Obasanjo and the monarchs have shown that they are full-blooded Yoruba persons. We applaud Baba Obasanjo. God will continue to raise the Yoruba Nation up.

Yoruba leaders are working “behind the scene”

The governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had earlier lent his voice to the ongoing saga involving the Nigerian government and Igboho.

He was questioned on the presumed silence of southwest governors on the arrest of the agitator and he confirmed that Yoruba leaders were working “behind the scene".

Igboho has been agitating for the Yoruba Nation and had to go into hiding after his house was raided by security operatives and he was declared a wanted man.

The activist, after fleeing Nigeria, was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday, July 19, while he was about to board a plane to Germany.

