Nicole Drinkwater’s biography: age, measurements, net worth, career

Nicole Drinkwater is a former model, personal trainer, and social media influencer based in Dubai. She is best known for her YouTube channel, where she uploads her workout clips, fashion, and other entertaining videos.

Profile summary

Full name: Nicole Drinkwater

Nicole Drinkwater Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 5th April 1991

5th April 1991 Nicole Drinkwater's age: 30 years (as of 2021)

30 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Current residence: Dubai

Dubai Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Weight in lbs: 121

121 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Body measurements in inches: 36-28-40

36-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-71-101

91-71-101 Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Boyfriend: Larry Wheels

Larry Wheels Occupation: Personal trainer and social media personality

Who is Nicole Drinkwater?

Nicole Drinkwater was born on 5th April 1991 in Santa Barbara.

Nicole Drinkwater's career as a trainer

Nicole is a former fashion model and YouTuber who has gained fame across her social media platforms. She currently works as a personal trainer and social media influencer based in Dubai.

However, she tried modelling but was discouraged by her then-boyfriend. She stated that,

"I was with an agency at the time when I was 18 because it's what I wanted to do; there are two reasons why I didn't progress any further. Number one being I was in a relationship with someone who didn't like me doing it, and you know, sometimes you make sacrifices in relationships. But one of the main reasons, I didn't know where I was going to go in life like I was 18.

I had no direction, no idea where I was going to go. So I was like, well I don't want photos to be out there, and I've got to work for an agency or company and what happens if one day I want to be CEO, what happens if my life took that path, so I chose not to go down that route."

Even though she has not revealed much about her life, her YouTube channel has made her famous. She regularly posts videos doing different workouts.

Her YouTube channel, Nicole Drinkwater, has over 125K subscribers. She uploads different video clips like workouts, live streams, and fashion videos on the channel.

The social media personality is also famous on Instagram. However, her main account @nicoledrinkwater got disabled at 360k. She currently uses a backup account, @nicoledrinkwater2, that has over 50k followers.

Nicole Drinkwater and Larry Wheels' relationship

Drinkwater was in a relationship with Larry Wheels, an American powerlifter, bodybuilder, social media personality, and personal trainer.

The two dated for a while but recently broke up. Nicole recently made videos without featuring Larry, something that raised the question of whether the couple was still together.

From a video she posted on 15th June, I'm back! Life update, new home & try on haul, Nicole stated that,

"I had a bit of a life-changing experience; well, I wouldn't say it was a life-changing experience, I would just say I became single. So that happened, and everything is all well and good. Everyone is in one piece. I now have my own place."

In the video, she repeatedly says that she is single. Even though Larry and Nicole are currently not together, from one of her videos, Broke to 6 figure income with onlyfans, Nicole stated that Larry has been very supportive in every decision she made and has helped her grow.

Nicole Drinkwater's measurements

The YouTuber is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall, and she weighs 121 lbs (55 kgs). She has blonde hair, and her eyes are dark brown. Her body measurements are 36-28-40 inches.

Nicole Drinkwater is focused on building her career as a personal trainer; however, she has not publicly offered much information about her life.

