Thomas Tuchel has guided Chelsea to their second UEFA title barely eight months after his appointment

The Blues defeated Villarreal to emerge UEFA Super Cup champions three months after their Champions League glory

Zouma and Rudiger however celebrated their victory dancing to a Nigerian hit song in their dressing room

Chelsea stars Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger could not contain their joy after winning this year's UEFA Super Cup title as they danced to Tekno's hit song 'Skeletun'.

The Blues defeated their Spanish League rivals Villarreal 6-5 on penalties after settling for a 1-1 draw in the normal regulation period including the extra time.

Kai Havertz powered the Champions League holders ahead in the 27th minute while Gerard Moreno's 73rd-minute equaliser helped the La Liga outfit to stretch the game beyond 90 minutes.

Chelsea celebrating their UEFA Super Cup triumph after beating Villarreal 6-5 on penalties. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Meanwhile, neither side was able to find the back of the net in the additional 30 minutes of the elongated encounter and they settled the dispute with shootouts.

After their coronation, Chelsea stars celebrated their triumph in their dressing room but the above-named players stole the show as they showed their incredible dance steps.

Thomas Tuchel has now guided the Stamford Bridge dwellers to two European titles since he replaced Frank Lampard at the club in January 2021.

The German-born tactician was appointed the Blues' boss earlier in the year when their campaign was not going as planned despite spending over $250 million in the transfer window the previous year.

How Chelsea defeated Villarreal to win UEFA Super Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that despite not featuring in the entire 90 minutes of Chelsea's victory against Man City in the Champions League final, Tammy Abraham led the Blues celebration inside the team bus.

He and a few other Chelsea stars continued their 2021 Champions League success singing Olamide and Omah Lay's song 'Infinity'.

Recall that a goal from Kai Havertz gave Chelsea a well-deserved 1-0 win against Man City as the Blues picked up their second Champions League title.

Shortly after the victory in Portugal, England star of Nigerian descent Tammy Abraham, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi were seen in a video grooving to Olamide and Omah Lay's song titled Infinity.

