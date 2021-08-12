The Kano State Association of Twins recently held its annual general meeting and adorable photos of members have lit up social media

According to the chairman of the association, a foundation has been set up to alleviate the plights of twins in the state

Nigerians on social media have reacted to this development and one of those that shared their thoughts said members of this association will soon make demands from the government

The Kano State Association of Twins has got people talking on social media after holding its annual general meeting.

Speaking with BBC News Pidgin, the chairman of the association identified as Hassan Tijjani Salihu said they discussed how to help one another in society.

Kano State Association of Twins recently held its annual general meeting. Photo credit: BBC News Pidgin

Source: Instagram

According to Salihu, the association set up a foundation to help twins in the state that have problems.

Adorable photos of twins in the state were shared on social media and Nigerians have reacted to the images. Most of the twins are identical and each pair wore the same clothes.

Speaking about the association, Nigerian writer Richard Ali wrote on Facebook:

"Surely an Association for twins must have a standing committee on settling disputes? Because we singlies dare not interfere when Hassana and Hussaina are sparking fireworks."

Below are some of the reactions on Instagram:

@maamie_pehbles said:

"Na 2 2 God create everybody ejor."

@ominiaho commented:

"What’s the mission and vision of this association?"

@samdee_art wrote:

"This is adorable.. we need albino association too.. and dark skinned nation."

@tams__k said:

"I will feel some type of way if i'm to see more than 50 pair in a room.. kinda scary.. eye go turn me."

@passwordng commented;

"They will soon make demands to government."

