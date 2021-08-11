History has been made regarding budgetary provisions in the national annual budget of the country

The federal government has, for the first time, added financial provisions for buying fuel for police vehicles in Nigeria

The ministry of police affairs says it will try its best to ensure that the annual budgetary provision is sustained

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The minister of police affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, has revealed that the federal government recently approved over N4billion in the 2021 budget for fueling vehicles owned by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) nationwide.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday, August 10 sent to journalists including a Legit.ng reporter by the spokesperson of the ministry, Bolaji Kazeem.

The Buhari government has approved over N4billion for fuelling Nigeria Police Force vehicles. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Ensuring police efficiency in Nigeria

According to the statement, the minister made the comment while presenting a paper to participants of the National Institute of Police Studies.

He said the amount would cover expenditure on fuel supply to police commands in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,

Dingyadi further revealed that this was the first in the history money is budgeted for fuelling of police vehicles, adding that the ministry would sustain the gesture.

He added:

“The ministry is deeply grateful to Mr. President and the National Assembly for approving funds for the supply of fuel to the 36 state police commands across the country and FCT, to increase their efficiency.”

He also pledged the commitment of the ministry to prioritise the training and development of police officers.

Controversy over specialised units with NPF

Meanwhile, a coalition of civil society organisations has called for the disbandment of specialised units within the Nigerian Police Force.

According to a report by Premium Times newspaper, the group said extra-legal units are needless, adding that they contribute to indiscipline, mischief, incompetence, and loopholes within the police.

The coalition urged the NPF to strengthen its traditional units and equip them with modern tools and skilled manpower for them to function effectively.

On its part, the Coalition of Northern Groups has alleged that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the NPF have breached Abba Kyari’s fundamental right to a fair hearing.

Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and former boss of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the NPF was suspended by police authorities after he was indicted for fraud by the FBI.

The northern groups demanded that the suspension of Kyari be immediately reviewed and his case transferred to the Nigeria Intelligence Agency.

Similarly, Ahmad Isah, broadcaster and founder of Brekete Family, a human rights radio station, says Kyari has done so much good for Nigeria to go down for a mistake.

Isah, while speaking on his breakfast radio/television programme on 101.1 FM in Abuja on Tuesday, August 3 said the US is wrong to ask for the extradition of Kyari.

He added that many senior officers in the country are envious of Kyari because of his extraordinary performance in the NPF.

Source: Legit Newspaper