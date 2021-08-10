An American journalist, Nicholas Kristof, has expressed gratitude to America for opening its borders to refugees many years ago

American journalist identified as Nicholas Kristof has taken to social media to appreciate America for welcoming refugees back in the day.

Nicholas said Oregon welcomed his dad as a refugee 69 years ago and changed his life, which would later lay the foundation for his own.

Nicholas Kristof has taken to social media to appreciate America for welcoming his dad as a refugee. Photo credit: Nicholas Kristof

Source: Facebook

Taking to his Facebook page, Nicholas shared his dad's refugee documents and the pamphlets he received when he became a citizen.

In his words:

"Oregon welcomed my dad as a refugee 69 years ago, changing his life and laying the foundation for mine. These are some of his refugee documents, including Church World Service sponsorship to the US and his union card when he took a job at a logging camp in Valsetz, Ore."

His father shortened his name

According to Nicholas, his father, whose last name was spelt Krzysztofowicz or Kristofovici, shortened it to Kristof sometime around 1954.

Nicholas said:

He initially spelled his last name Krzysztofowicz or Kristofovici (Polish or Romanian variants of an Armenian name), before shortening the name to Kristof in around 1954.

"In his papers he still had the pamphlets he received when he became a citizen. I look at these papers and think: Thank God America welcomed refugees back then!!!"

