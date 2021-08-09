Tunde Ednut has secured a verification badge for his new Instagram account after he lost his other verified account, which had almost three million followers, in December 2020

Having secured a verification badge for his new account, which already boasts of over one million followers, the Instagram influencer exercised his bragging rights

Reacting to the verification badge, Ednut’s fans heaped praises on him, as they saluted him for not giving up

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Tunde Ednut, a singer-turned social media influencer, is no doubt the man of the moment, as he secured a verification badge on his Instagram account.

Ednut, whose Instagram accounts have been taken down a series of times, shared a picture of the verification badge with his followers.

Fans heap praises on Tunde Ednut after being verified on Instagram. Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

With the caption of the picture, Ednut exercised his bragging rights, as he encouraged his followers not to give up.

“1 million followers in 4 weeks, VERIFIED AGAIN on the 5th week. Can you beat that? If you give up, na you lose ooo! The king speaks. I dey here! Nothing dey,” his caption read.

See the post below:

Fans react

The verification badge attracted reactions from Ednut’s fans, who took to his comment section to heap praises on him.

See some of the comments below:

Yetundebakare:

“Can your FAV ever ?????? ‍♀️‍♀️ it can only be ODOGWU MUFASA #teamtundeednut we brag DIFFERENTLY ”

Nkechiblessingsunday:

“King I STAN you are a good man thank you for always ❤️❤️”

iam_shankorasheed:

“My Own MUFASA ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

evaxalordiah:

“ Tunde!!!! Just like your name!”

deoproducer:

“You can’t bring a good man down. Read that again ✍”

jiganbabaoja

“This guy get coconut head ! ❤️❤️❤️”

comedianebiye:

“I’m not even surprised when you WIN anymore ! Cos it’s your BIRTHRIGHT #HighStar ⭐️”

officialblessingceo:

“Branding is different from Instagram name . We move”

lekan_kingkong:

“Ooooooooshey!!! ❤️❤️”

princesssalt2:

“Congratulations Egbon ”

idandizzy:

“Senior Man ”

official_mercyeke:

“You are blessed forever ”

Kings_lqnding:

“You don Dey make mouth until they crash your page again”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Tunde Ednut hits 500k followers in four hours

The Instagram influencer was forced to open a new account after losing his former verified account.

Surprisingly to many, Ednut had no less than 500k followers within four hours that he opened a new Instagram account.

He shared the development with his followers.

Source: Legit Nigeria