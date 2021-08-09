The DSS is not pleased with the fact that some of Sunday Igboho's aides have been granted bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja

Consequently, the service on Monday, August 9, called on the court to nullified the bail granted to the detainees

However, the lawyer of the agitator's associates, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has insisted that the alleged plot of the DSS to further punish his clients will fail

Abuja - A remand application by the Department of State Service (DSS) was on Monday, August 9, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja against Sunday Igboho's associates who have been granted bail.

The application filed by the DSS' lawyer, Idowu Awo, asked to the court to remand the detainees “pending their arraignment during court vacation”.

However, the legal representatives of the agitator's aides, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has described the application as ridiculous, Punch reports.

According to Olajengbesi, the DSS is looking for more days to punish the detainees after having them in custody for a month.

He stated:

“We have seen the new application filed by the DSS to continue the incarceration of innocent people that have been in their custody for over a month.

"It is laughable and turned logic upside down that after over a month in the DSS custody, the DSS still needs more days to punish them. I can assure you this will fail.”

Earlier, about eight detained associates of Igboho were granted bail of N5 million each on Wednesday, August 4, by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu read the decision of the court which was not challenged by the DSS.

For the remaining four whose applications were opposed by the DSS, the presiding judge granted bail at N10 million each.

Egwuatu ordered the detainees to remain in the custody of the DSS until they meet the requirements of the bail which also entails two sureties for each of them.

