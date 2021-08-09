Monday, August 9, marks the day of reckoning for Chidinma Ojukwu, the number one suspect in the murder of Usifo Ataga

The UNILAG student was brought into the chamber of a magistrate court in the Yaba area of Lagos on Monday

Chidinma is with two other suspects to answer tough question over the killing of the Super TV boss

Yaba, Lagos - Persons linked to the killing of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, like Chidinma Ojukwu, have been brought before the Yaba Magistrate Court in Lagos for trial.

Punch reports that the 300-level Mass Communication student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) was brought before the court on Monday, August 9, for prosecution.

Chidinma is to answer a lot of questions in court related to the murder of late Ataga

She and two other suspects allegedly linked to Usifo's murder are to be tried in court which is to convened soon, The Cable also reported.

Meanwhile, following the viral video trending on social media claiming that Chidinma denied killing the chief executive officer of Super TV, the police have set the record straight.

The Lagos state police command while reacting to the video on Monday, July 12, dismissed the claim, urging the general public to disregard the video.

Legit.ng gathered that Ojukwu in the video said she did not kill Ataga as she earlier claimed when she was paraded by the police.

According to the report, Ojukwu, who is in detention released an eight-minute video, well dressed and polished, as she recanted all she said earlier when she alleged she stabbed Ataga to death.

She added that he ordered roofies and that they both took them and ate food, which made him to become high.

Ojukwu had said:

“I was still not happy with the first one that we had, so, I was staying on my own, smoking and drinking. He, too, was on his own."

But in the new viral video released, Ojukwu said Ataga was already killed before she got to the apartment and that she met him dead and did not know who killed him.

She said:

“I never had anything to do with his death, I don’t know who might have come into the apartment, definitely, somebody did that, but I don’t know who that person is, I don’t what happened when I left to buy the food, I don’t know."

