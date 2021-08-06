• Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola has declared Monday, a public holiday in commemoration of the Islamic New Year

• This information was signed and presented by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Tajudeen Lawal on Friday, August 6 in Osogbo, the state capital

• The governor urged Muslim faithful and people of other religions to uphold standards and to pray for the growth and development of the state and the country during the holiday

Osogbo, Osun - The Governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola, has declared Monday, August 9, a public holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year- Hijrah 1443 AH.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Tajudeen Lawal, on Friday in Osogbo, Governor Oyetola, charged Muslims and people of other religions to see the holiday as an avenue, opportunity to pray for the growth and development of the state and Nigeria as a whole, PremiumTimes reports.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Hijrah is the first day in the Islamic New Year Calendar.

The Islamic New Year is also called the Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year; it is a day that marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year, the day which the year is incremented.

Muslim faithful across the globe observe the first day of the Islamic year on the first day of the month of Muharram.

Muslims worldwide celebrated Eid-el Adha (Sallah) in July

Legit.ng had earlier reported how the federal government declared Tuesday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 21, as public holidays to mark the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government on Thursday, July 15.

Aregbesola congratulated all Muslim faithful and Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on the festival which was well-celebrated in Nigeria.

