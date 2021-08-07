Femi Adesina is unhappily over the negative perception some people have about President Buhari’s war on insurgency and banditry

The presidential spokesperson alleged that mischievous people were spreading the wrong idea that Buhari was pampering some troublemakers

Adesina advised Nigerians to follow media updates about the successes recorded in the fight against insurgency and banditry

FCT, Abuja - A presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, has criticised Nigerians who are claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari does not fight insurgents and bandits with the same vigour used on secessionists.

Adesina on his official Facebook page on Friday, August 6, said such a claim was borne out of ignorance.

Femi Adesina says FG has been taking the battle to bandits. Photo: Femi Adesina

The journalist disclosed that the Buhari administration has been carrying out military operations against insurgents and bandits in troubled parts of the country.

He said:

‘’President Buhari had ordered the security forces to crush all violent criminals and those sponsoring insurrection in the country, vowing that they would be treated “in the language they understand.” And it is happening without let or hindrance, without fear or favor.’’

The presidential aide said it was mischievous for some people to claim that certain troublers of the country are being treated with softer hands, than some others.

He argued that Buhari is dealing with terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, all types of criminals are in the language they understand.

He said people who keenly follow the war against insurgency and banditry in the northern part of the country know that the government is not relenting in the fight against criminals.

