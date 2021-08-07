The Oba of Benin has welcome four children (three boys and a girl) at once from his fifth and youngest wife, Aisosa

The news which was announced on Friday, August 6, did not state when the naming ceremony would take place

Nigerians took to social media to celebrate with the family as son said the monarch is one who always stands stall

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, had his fifth wife, Queen Aisosa, has welcomed a set of quadruplets, and they are three boys and a girl.

Frank Irabor, the secretary of the Benin traditional council, made the news known in a statement made the news known on Friday night, August 6, Premium Times reports.

The palace celebrated the good news. Photo source: Premium Times, Linda Ikeji

Source: UGC

The secretary said that the birth is such a historical event. The statement also noted that the children and their mother are in good health.

It should, however, be noted that the naming ceremony of the birth has not been announced yet. The palace said it will make it known later.

When the news of the birth was shared on Instagram by LindaIkeji, many people jubilated and had a lot to say.

Legit.ng compiled some of their reactions below:

ugezujugezu said:

"I so much love how Benin people are keeping the totality of their culture and traditions without allowing any adultrating western influence. So sweet."

olive_coast.1 said:

"This is the real. Respected and revered by his own people. The only king that never stands up even for a president, rather, it is the president that stands. Benin culture is deep and strong."

hamstud33 said:

"Congratulations to the entire Benin kingdom, three boys and a girl."

maggi_alfred said:

"Wow, Big Congratulations."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Lukas Osarobo, wowed many people as he designed a big bronze plaque in the Benin kingdom.

He said the piece of artwork is the largest ever made in Benin. Luka who is a multi-disciplinary artist stated that he made it to show that the Benin bronze pieces which were stolen are still housed in many foreign museums around the world.

He added that Benin artwork has been for many years treated like regular pieces of art. Members of the Benin kingdom stood in amazement as they looked at the artistic hieroglyphs on the plaque.

Source: Legit