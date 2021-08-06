Harry Kane revealed on Friday that he would be returning to training with Tottenham on Saturday

The 28-year old has been heavily linked with Manchester City and Pep Guardiola admitted the Citizens were interested

There were reports earlier in the week that Kane had boycotted training with his current club

In his statement, Kane slammed those questioning his professionalism

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has broken his silence amid a storm of rumours surrounding his future.

Kane has released a statement clarifying that he will resume training on Saturday. Photo: ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Kane courted controversy earlier in the week after it emerged he had skipped training when he was expected to resume on Monday, August 2.

The striker has been heavily linked to Manchester City, who recently completed the mega signing of Kane’s international teammate Jack Grealish.

Despite Manchester City making it clear that Kane was on their radar, talks have not progressed and the striker remains a Tottenham player.

Amid the risk of falling out with Tottenham’s fans, Kane released a statement explaining his stance on Friday, August 6.

“It’s almost ten years since I made my Spurs debut,” he started.

“For every one of those years, the fans have shown me total support and love,”

"That’s why it hurts to read some of the comments that have been made this week, questioning my professionalism,” he went on.

Kane, who is Spurs’s record goalscorer, went on to reveal he would be resuming training with the club on Saturday, August 7.

While I won’t go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never and have never refused to train. I will be returning to the club tomorrow, as planned,”

Guardiola’s stance on Kane

With the new Premier League season less than a week away, Kane and Manchester City are running out of time in reaching an agreement.

In his latest press conference, Pep Guardiola addressed the situation where he admitted City were still interested in the 28-year old but added it was really up to Spurs if they were willing to sell.

"He (Kane) is a player for Tottenham Hotspur and if Tottenham doesn't want to negotiate, it is finished," Guardiola said as quoted by Sky sports.

Son aims dig at Kane?

Earlier in the week, Son Heung Min seemed to aim a dig at Harry Kane amid rumours the striker is on his way out of the North London club.

Son appeared to "like" an interesting post on Instagram which stated: "A player is never bigger than a club. 'Harry Kane FC' has 0 Trophies. Tottenham Hotspur has 26 Trophies,"

Source: Legit.ng