Maureen Kyere graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree (LLB) from the University of Ghana

She shared a message on Instagram disclosing she earned first-class

The new graduate credited God, her family, and friends for the achievement

After clocking another milestone in life, a social media user, Maureen Kyere, has celebrated graduating with a Bachelor of Laws degree (LLB).

When she shared a message on her Instagram page to announce the achievement, Maureen Kyere disclosed that she graduated with a first-class degree.

Announcing the feat

''Today, [I] graduated from undergraduate law school. My LLB is bagged! First Class Honours! I’m so grateful to God, my family and friends!! So proud of this moment,'' her post read.

The young aspiring lawyer rocked a stylish dress and flaunted her sash for her signature pose, and delivered the photos on her Instagram page.

Legit.ng gathered that she graduated from the University of Ghana. The images have collected heartwarming congratulatory remarks from her loved ones.

Uplifting remarks

Favouritesmile commented:

''Yaasssssss, Congratulations, Maureen!''

Pearlbatista said:

''Yessss baby Congratulations.''

Ama_governor_ simply wrote:

''CONGRATULATIONS with .''

