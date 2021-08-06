Social media users have reacted to an emerging video capturing actress Empress Njamah and prophet Odumeje at a function

Sharing the video on Instagram, the delectable actress gushed about the moment as she revealed she is a fan of the prophet

The actress and Odumeje chanted some of the prophet's popular slangs as they giggled for the gram

Prophet Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, popularly referred to as Odumeje, is no doubt loved by many people, with popular Nigerian actress Empress Njamah being one of his biggest fans.

The beautiful actress and philanthropist in an Instagram post on her verified page on Thursday, August 1 shared throwback videos of the moment she finally came in physical contact with the prophet.

In the short videos, the lady expressed excitement as she exchanged pleasantries at an event with him.

According to her, it turns out Odumeje is also a big fan of her works.

The actress who runs a non-governmental foundation named House of Empress was seen in the clips making funny gesticulations as she, the prophet and an unidentified lady chanted some popular slangs signatory to Odumeje.

Empress appreciated Odumeje for his kind words.

She wrote:

"Throwback to when I FINALLY met the #indaboski #liquidmetal ,am a huge fan,not knowing his also a huge fan and his excitement overshadowed mine ,I just love his energy,he was fun to be with as well @prophetchukwuemeka was nice seeing you... tanks for the positive words of encouragement,GOD bless your heart. #indaboski #odumeje #liquidmetal #positivevibes."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the video

@ogbedeolivia wrote:

"Baba no be preacher of love, he's war he's fight. I so love him. To me he's an entertainer."

@crownylv commented:

"I LOVE YOU empressnjamah! You're so fun to be with!! So real, natural& simple. Kisses..."

@irene_iya said:

"We aggressive men of God like this. Empress u are everywhere."

@iyawoodus thought:

"Aunty Empi...u sef na indabosky na!...i dey enjoy your energy and vibes."

