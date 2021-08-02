Okporo and neighbouring communities in the Orlu LGA, Imo state, are reportedly under attack by unknown gunmen

The gunmen have reportedly killed a community leader whose identity is yet to be identified in Okporo

At least 20 shops were also set on fire and over 10 vehicles belonging to residents burnt down during the attack

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Orlu LGA, Imo state - Some unknown gunmen have attacked Okporo and neighbouring communities in the Orlu local government area of Imo state.

Vanguard reported that the attack which started on Sunday night, August 1, continued till Monday morning, August 2.

The newspaper stated that the reason for the attack was yet to be known, adding that residents linked it to a hardened criminal gang and native doctors that operate freely at night.

Community leader killed

A community leader whose identity has not been made known was said to have been killed by the criminals.

About five people have been reportedly killed since the violence erupted.

Over 20 shops were also razed down while vehicles numbering more than 10 got burnt.

Residents react

Vanguard cited as a resident as saying that the violence "is getting hot" as people no longer sleep at night.

The source said:

"These criminals move freely in the night and they kill and destroy everything."

The resident called on the government to send security operatives to the embattled communities to end the attacks.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Insecurity: Nigeria police raid another IPOB/ESN shrine in Imo state

In another related development, the Imo state police command has reportedly uncovered a shrine patronised by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the state.

The state commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, said the native doctor preparing charms for the members of the group at the shrine was arrested.

The police boss stated that the suspect, Benneth Okoli, 49, was arrested in his shrine at Akuma in Oru East local government area of Imo state.

Source: Legit