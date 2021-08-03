Michelle Khare’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, net worth

Michelle Khare is a renowned American YouTuber. Additionally, she is an actress, television host, and former professional cyclist for BMW Happy Tooth. The American actress has gained fame for her YouTube channel and production work for BuzzFeed. Her best YouTube shows include HBO's Karma and Challenge Accepted.

Michelle Khare attends The 8th Annual Streamy Awards. Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What does Michelle Khare do for a living aside from being a YouTuber? Here are the most interesting facts you probably do not know about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Michelle Asha Khare

Michelle Asha Khare Date of birth: August 10, 1992

August 10, 1992 Age: 29 years (as of 2021)

29 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Shreveport, Louisiana, United States of America

Shreveport, Louisiana, United States of America Birth sign: Leo

Leo Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Father: Vivek Khare

Vivek Khare Mother: Laura Khare

Laura Khare Sister: Madeline Khare

Madeline Khare Partner: Garrett Kennell (engaged)

Garrett Kennell (engaged) Eye color: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Hair color: Black

Black Height in feet: 5"5'

5"5' Height in centimeters: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 137 lbs

137 lbs Weight in kilograms: 62

62 University: Dartmouth College

Dartmouth College Profession: YouTube star

YouTube star Nationality: American

American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Ethnicity: Biracial (Caucasian, Indian)

Biracial (Caucasian, Indian) Instagram: @michellekhare

@michellekhare YouTube: Michelle Khare

Michelle Khare’s bio

Michelle Asha Khare was born on August 10, 1992, in Shreveport, Louisiana, in the United States of America. Michelle Khare’s age is 29 as of 2021.

Michelle Khare’s parents are Laura Khare (mother) and Vivek Khare (father). Khare’s mother is white while her father is an Indian. Michelle Khare’s ethnicity is Biracial (Caucasian, Indian). That said, what nationality is Michelle Khare? Michelle Khare’s nationality is American.

The famous YouTuber has a sister whose name is Madeline Khare. Michelle Khare’s sister is four years younger than the YouTuber. So, what country is Michelle Khare from? The television host is from America.

Education

Khare attended Magnet High School. After she completed high school, she enrolled in Dartmouth College that is situated in New Hampshire for her higher learning. She graduated from Dartmouth College in 2012 with a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Arts and Media Technology.

Michelle Khare’s college studies ended in 2012 when she obtained her Bachelors degree. Unlike her other family members, she attended a University outside Louisiana.

What does Michelle Khare do for a living?

Professionally, she is an actress and social media personality. The American YouTuber and actress began her career as an intern at the Croods and Everest. She worked there for some time as an assistant on event planning and travel details.

Michelle Khare attends the 11th Annual Shorty Awards on May 05, 2019 at PlayStation Theater in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

After working at Croods and Everest, the American actress became an intern at DreamWorks in the brand marketing department. Her being an intern at Dreamwork was a golden opportunity as she was close to achieving her dreams. After her internship, she joined Lionsgate and worked on the film Snitch. However, she only appeared in the end scenes next to Dwayne Johnson.

In 2014, Khare formally became part of BuzzFeed Motion Pictures, working on video production. The videos she produced focused on varying topics such as extreme sports and immigration.

Michelle Khare leaves BuzzFeed

Did Michelle Khare leave BuzzFeed? The answer is yes. The actress did leave BuzzFeed in 2016, and she is no longer working there. Michelle left BuzzFeed and shifted her attention to her YouTube channel, which she had created in 2007. Back when she was working for BuzzFeed, the actress became inactive on her YouTube. Notably, it was due to the restraints imposed by BuzzFeed on all content creators on their channels.

Now the thespian is back on YouTube and has uploaded several videos. Currently, she is hosting a children's competition program called Karma, which is available on her YouTube channel.

Michelle Khare’s net worth

How much money does Michelle Khare make in a year? The American star has accumulated a significant amount of wealth though she has not yet exposed her exact net worth to the public. However, according to Famous People Today, she has an estimated net worth of $0.5 million as of 2021.

Moreover, according to Net Worth Spot, the celebrity earns approximately $55.72 thousand annually from her YouTube channel. Aside from that, she has earned her wealth from working for BuzzFeed. In addition to her earnings from BuzzFeed, she also earns from her television hosting career.

Body measurements

Michelle Khare’s height in feet is 5"5'( 165 centimeters). Also, she weighs approximately 62 kilograms ( 137 lbs).

Personal life

The American actress is not married yet. However, she has a fiance, Garett Kennell, who is a film producer. How did Garrett meet Michelle Khare?

They were workmates for a long time before they started dating. The two got engaged in February 2020 during their trip to Bora Bora. Michelle Khare’s husband-to-be is also a writer, aside from him being a film producer.

Garrett Kennell and Michelle Khare attend the 11th Annual Shorty Awards on May 05, 2019. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How long have Michelle and Garrett been together? The two have been together for over four years, and they dated for one and a half years before Garrett proposed.

Are Michelle Khare and Garrett still together? Yes. The duo is still together, and they are deeply in love. Notably, they often share their pictures together on their respective social media pages.

There are several pictures of the couple that they took during their engagement, and Michelle posted them on her Instagram page. Moreover, she also posted their video, ‘The proposal’ on her YouTube channel.

Online presence

Khare became popular after becoming part of the BuzzFeed community. That is when she started uploading her videos on her YouTube channel. In her first video, she talked about how she managed to get her job at BuzzFeed. As of 2021, the video she first posted has hit 1.9 million views.

Later on, the famous YouTube personality started uploading more and more videos on YouTube, and that is how her journey as a YouTuber began. As a result, she has been attracting massive subscribers to her YouTube channel. Presently, she has 2.4 million subscribers.

As a television host and a YouTube personality, Michelle Khare has become a role model to the young generation, especially those who are aspiring to be like her.

READ ALSO: Luke Eisner’s biography: age, height, nationality, girlfriend

Legit.ng reported about the life of Luke Eisner, who is an actor famously known in his role in Tall Girl. The charismatic movie star is also a singer.

What is known about his career and personal life? Find out more about this young talented star.

Source: Legit.ng