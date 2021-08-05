A budding crossdresser and former Bobrisky fan, Yebedo, has taken to social media to share the good news of his admission

The crossdresser shared photos from his matriculation ceremony where he posed with friends on social media

Yebedo revealed that it was his second matriculation and prayed this particular one would lead to a convocation ceremony

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Budding Nigerian crossdresser, Yebedo, recently had his friends buzzing on social media after he shared photos from his matriculation ceremony.

The young man who had gone viral months ago for getting a tattoo of Bobrisky’s face on his arm was very excited to have gained admission to study at an institution.

Taking to his Instagram page, Yebedo shares series of photos he took with his friends at the ceremony and also made sure to pose with his signature wig.

Crossdresser Yebedo celebrates matriculation. Photos: @yebedo1

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

In the snaps, the young man rocked a yellow crop top and sweat pants and donned his grey matriculation gown and hat.

Yebedo who looked very proud of his new feat revealed that it was his second matriculation ceremony. Not stopping there, the young man also prayed that he would also get to celebrate his convocation.

He wrote:

“Happy Second Matriculation.

From Matriculation To Matriculation Ends Today Now I Pray For (From Matriculation To Convocation)

Congratulations To @yebedo1 ❤️❤️.”

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans congratulate him

The budding crossdresser’s fans soon took to his comment section to praise him for the great feat. A number of them were also amused by his choice of outfit.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Therealdewale:

“U still Cary this cloth go school , happy matric ore .”

Abisodun__:

“ u still carry this cloth n wig go do matric today ....congrats dear,more wins...this is just the starting point to success .”

Majestyblings_25:

“Please try to change your wig na which kin old hair be that wan .”

Official_roxie:

“Congratulations dearshaaa no miss lectures coz dah yebedo i no can be something else .”

Nice one.

I thought he would give me money - Yebedo explains Bobrisky tattoo

One of popular crossdresser, Bobrisky’s fans, Yebedo, took to social media to share how his hopes were dashed after he got a tattoo of his icon’s face.

Yebedo who went viral after he tattooed the crossdresser on his body said that he actually did it because he thought Bobrisky would give him money for his career.

In the video shared on his private Instagram page, the young man advised people to show love for people without expecting anything because what works for one person might not work for another.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng