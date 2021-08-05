• Ogun state commissioner for health raises alarm over the third wave of COVID-19 as 35 corps members test positive in NYSC camp

• The commissioner, Tomi Coker on Thursday, August 5, expresses concern over the rising cases of infection in the state

• Coker added that since the beginning of August, the state has recorded about seven to sixteen cases daily

Ogun - The commissioner for health in Ogun state, Tomi Coker raises alarm over the upsurge of the third wave COVID-19 as 35 corps members test positive in the camp.

The corps members tested positive for the deadly virus at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp, Sagamu, Ogun state.

While briefing newsmen on Thursday, August 5, in Abeokuta, the commissioner opened up on the upsurge of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

She disclosed that some of the infected corps members had been confined to isolation centres, while others were on home management, PUNCH reports.

Her words:

“The number of NYSC members that have tested positive for Coronavirus is 35. Some are on home management, while some are in the isolation centre,"

According to reports by PremiumTimes, the commissioners further expressed concern about the spread of the deadly virus, stating that Ogun state had continued to record rising cases of the infection since the beginning of August with at least seven to 16 cases per day.

She added:

“Ogun State has continued to record a rise in the number of Coronavirus cases with a six-fold increase in admissions into isolation centres compared to what was recorded two months earlier. In June, there were only two cases, while in July we recorded a sharp rise to 96 cases.”

NYSC reacts to alleged serial COVID-19 cases in orientation camps

Earlier, the NYSC had described as untrue claims of serial cases of COVID-19 infections among corps members.

The organisation said there were no COVID-19 positive corps members in any of the 37 NYSC orientation camps nationwide.

Legit.ng gathered that Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC spokesperson, made the clarification in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, August 3.

