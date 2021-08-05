The police command in Rivers state was thrown into mourning on Wednesday, August 4, following the sudden death of Christian Udogu, its deputy spokesman.

Udogu, who is a lover of sports, slumped and died in his residence on the afternoon of Wednesday, Punch reports.

Udogu's boss, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the mysterious incident in a statement he released on Thursday, August 5.

Omoni said:

“The Rivers state police command regrets to announce the untimely death of DSP Christian Udogu, who slumped and died last night 4/8/2021 at about 1130 pm before he could get medical attention.

“Late Christian Udogu, until his death, was the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Command.

“His remains have been deposited in the mortuary. Further development will be communicated accordingly. May God grant his soul eternal rest.”

Source: Legit.ng