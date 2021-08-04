Governor Sanwo-Olu has taken two major steps toward ensuring Lagos, Nigeria's commercial centre, is clean

The Lagos state governor launched 102 brand new locally assembled compactor trucks and 100 double dino bins

The governor also launched a mobile app called CitiMonitor through which Lagosians can report environmental infractions

Lagos, Nigeria - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has commissioned 102 brand new locally assembled compactor trucks and 100 double dino bins.

The Lagos state governor in a statement released on Wednesday, August 4, via his verified Facebook page, said the move is to engender a cleaner environment and address some operational shortfall in waste collection across the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has commissioned 102 brand new locally assembled compactor trucks and 100 double dino bins. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

He added that the assets comprise 30 units of 12-cubic meter trucks, 60 units of 24-cubic meter trucks and 12 hook loaders.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the new trucks will complement over 850 PSP compactor trucks to enhance service delivery in under-served communities across the state.

His words:

"This intervention represents one of the largest singular investments ever in the waste management sector in Lagos.

"We are confident that the addition of these new assets to our existing ones will quickly bring about visible improvements in waste evacuation and reduce the incidence of blackspots that blight our roads and clog our drains."

Sanwo-Olu launches CitiMonitor mobile app

In the same vein, the Lagos state governor said he has launched a mobile app called “CitiMonitor”.

The app will monitor and report environmental infractions, including indiscriminate dumping of refuse within the metropolis.

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians to take responsibility for the waste they generate and act as responsible citizens at all times.

The governor noted that a clean environment is a major weapon against diseases and other public health challenges.

He equally charged LAWMA workers who would be operating the new vehicles to handle them with care and put them to good use.

