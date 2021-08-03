The couple went viral after photos from their KSh100 (N379) wedding surfaced on social media in January 2017

The lovebirds will be celebrating their fifth marriage anniversary in January 2022 after having stayed together for 4 years

The couple said that many people pledged to help them but only a few among them, Bonfire Adventures did, claiming the rest used them to publicise their brands

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Remember Nairobi's KSh100 (N379) wedding couple? The young lovebirds Wilson Mutura and Ann Muhonja went viral back in Sunday, January 22 ,2017 after spending KSh100 (N379) on their wedding.

Their beautiful love story inspired many and on February 14, same year, well-wishers organised a flashy wedding for them.

Wilson Mutura and Ann Muhonja (l) during their KSh 100 wedding, the couple (l) during their second wedding. Photo: Wilson Mutura.

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview with Switch TV, Muhonja said she met her man in church.

"We met at our church's youth conference and nikatupatupa macho nikaona boy amechapa looku nikaomba namba na hapo ndio tulianza (he was dressed smartly and I asked him for his number and form there, we started talking)," she said.

Mutura said at first he pretended not to like Muhonja and bro zoned him.

"She used to call me bro and after four years, we decided to take it to the next level," the father of one said.

They later decided to get married although they were poor.

"Because I loved him, nilimambia tunaweza enda tu church tuombewe na pastor (I told him it was okay if we went to church for our pastor to pray for us) then we start life. Just a simple wedding," Muhonja said.

The couple went ahead to tie the knot in a simple wedding at Community Christian Worship Centre in Kasarani, Nairobi.They spent KSh 100 to buy rings. Mutura still wears his wedding ring but Muhonja doesn't because her finger has outgrown it.

The couple became the talk of the town and exchanged vows for the second time in a big wedding worth KSh. 3.8 million (N14 million).

"We didn't know that the second wedding had been planned for. It was a surprise to us after we were called and told we were going to walk down the aisle," Mutura said.

The couple said a lot of people supported them but some used the chance to take advantage of them. Mutura, who works with Bonfire, said:

"Kuna watu walitutumia. Kuna wale walisema watatupea vitu na hawakutupea. Wakasema watatupea shamba until now hatujawahi pata (Some people used us. There are those who promised to gift us various thing among them a parcel of land but till now, we've never received it)."

He added:

"Kuna wale kama Bonfire Adventures walisema watatupea kazi na haikuwa kwa plan so hao ndio wametiushikilia hadi sahi. Nafanya kazi kwao lakini wengine wote ilikuwa story tuu. (Only a few among them Bonfire Adventures, who gave me a job, lived to their promises). They just wanted to use us."

The couple talked about the challenges they've faced in marriage and asked about her worst advice, the mother of one said she was told to leave her husband for a year just to give him time but she decided not to.

"If you lay a strong foundation in marriage, nothing can break it no matter what," she said.

Mutura, on the other hand, said:

"As a married man, there are so many challenges, and one way to overcome that is to have a close relationship with your wife."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerian couple who met on Facebook walk down the aisle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple who met on Facebook had got married.

The husband identified as Izuchukwu had shared two screenshots from his first conversation with the lady named Udo Dirim.

Udo had approached her man first in a familiarization attempt which turned into a relationship and now, marriage.

Source: Legit