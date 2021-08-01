A fresh crisis occurred in the early hours of Saturday, July 31, at the Shasha market area of Akinyele local government, Ibadan.

The crisis appears to be a major crisis after February 11, fracas where an unknown number of people lost their lives

In the fresh impasse, one young man was reportedly shot by Amotekun and later died on Sunday, July 31

Ibadan, Oyo - Residents of the Shasha community in the Akinyele local government area of Oyo state are living in fear as a new crisis surfaced in the Shasha market in the Ibadan metropolis.

Legit.ng's reporter in Ibadan, Ridwan Kolawole, reports that a young man popularly known as Kabaki whose real name was given as Idris was reportedly gunned down by a member of Amotekun Corps.

A fresh crisis has erupted in Ibadan, Oyo state over the Shasha market attack. Credit: Seyi Makinde.

It would be recalled that in February 2021, the Shasha market was thrown into chaos after the death of one cobbler who was preventing a woman from being harassed by a porter.

Shops and nearby houses were destroyed and looted during the crisis.

The state government later relocate the market from Shasha to Iroko in the same Akinyele local government area of the state.

Speaking on the fresh incident, some residents and leaders in the area, however, gave conflicting narratives of what transpired leading to the fresh crisis when Legit.ng visited the area.

Suspected thugs rob residents of Shasha area in Ibadan

According to a source who is privy to the Shaha market, the problem was as a result of the invasion of a house by some thugs who robbed the inhabitants of their belongings.

He said:

“In the early hours of Saturday, some guys went to the house of one leader, perhaps after the man had gone to the mosque and they robbed people in the house. So, they alerted the Amotekun Corps.

"The Amotekun arrested some of these robbers but some people around the market blocked the Amotekun saying they could not arrest their people. I think those guys wanted to attack the Amotekun before one of them was shot.”

Another source said that those who relocated to Akinyele were the ones responsible for the conflict.

He noted:

“The people at Akinyele (Iroko) were the ones who sent thugs to come and attack people at Shasha here.”

On asking what could warrant such by people from Iroko, the source said, “It was because Shasha is coming up again.”

Another source noted that the problem was connected with the commercial drivers under the aegis of the Park Management System (formerly NURTW).

The sources, however, maintained that the crisis confronting Shasha may still persist if the conflict actors and their sponsors are still “walking freely because nobody can arrest them.”

