Ghanaian musician King Promise received a surprise visit from Chelsea star Hakeem Ziyech in his London studio

The Moroccan International who won the Champions League last season with Chelsea was seen jamming to King Promise's hit track 'Commando'

Ziyech then moved towards the laptop to play “CCTV” which is his favourite song from King Promise

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech paid a surprise visit to Ghanaian afrobeats singer King Promise in his London studio.

In a video King Promise posted on his Instagram, the football star who won the Champions League last season with Chelsea, was seen jamming to the singer’s hit track 'Commando'.

The Moroccan international is seen enjoying the music, before getting up from his seat and moving towards the laptop to play “CCTV” as his favourite song from King Promise.

This immediately sparked wild laughter from the musician who was surprised to know the footballer knew a lot of his songs.

CCTV is one of King Promise's biggest songs and it features Mugeez and Sarkodie.

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech hangs out with King Promise during his studio session in London. Photo: King Promise

King Promise hangs out with another Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ghanaian musician King Promise also hanged out with fellow Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi when he visited Ghana in June.

Hudson-Odoi was welcomed at the airport by King Promise, who later shared a video of the pair having a good time in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

The singer and footballer were also involved in a five-a-side exhibition match at the Queensland AstroTurf Park.

There are calls for Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi to switch nationality from England and play for Ghana.

Hudson-Odoi, 20, recently visited the West African country for the summer holidays.

The winger was part of the Chelsea squad that defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the final of the Champions League as they emerge champions.

His arrival in Accra has gotten tongues wagging as fans want him to switch allegiance and play international football for his father’s country ahead of the Three Lions of England.

