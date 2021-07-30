Things might work out against Sunday Igboho, the embattled Yoruba nation rally convener, in Benin Republic

The Beninoise government, sources claim, is considering the option of deporting Igboho to Nigeria for further prosecuition

However, lawyers who are working for Igboho have asserted that the plan will fail since he, according to them, has not committed any crime

Punch is reporting that there is a strong possibility that Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), the wanted Yoruba secessionist, might be deported to Nigeria from Benin Republic.

According to the publication, sources from the neighbouring French West African nation claimed that the Beninoise government is being very careful to maintain its diplomatic relationship with Nigeria.

Beninese security officials are saying that there are serious charges against Igboho (Photo: Sunday Igboho)

Plan to deport Igboho to Nigeria

Moreover, a Beninese security agent who works with Interpol in the country said the agitator's alleged crimes are punishable by deportation, fines, or imprisonment.

The security official added:

“Our intelligence gathering showed that it is unhealthy to jail Igboho here (Benin Republic).

“Yes, he was detained for fresh charges. While he was initially in the Brigade Criminelle facility, he made useful confessions. His lawyers also know that he is guilty of irregular migration.”

Even more, another operative stated that deportation to Nigeria is the least punishishment Igboho can get if found guilty.

DSS gets ready to arrest activist

On its part, the Department of State Security (DSS) is getting ready to arrrest Igboho once he lands in his home country.

A DSS agent who spoke with the journalists without revealing his identity said:

“Yes, he is wanted. We have the mandate to arrest him if he steps into Nigeria. That is not hidden.”

Lawyers agitate

However, Pelumi Olajengbesi, the head of Igboho's legal team, has kicked against the planned move, alleging that the foreign government is under pressure to return his client to Nigeria.

He claimed:

“I am aware that the Federal Government through the former Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai is making effort to get him deported. We can say that clearly.

“So far, the facts available before the court have nothing to do with the Nigerian government..."

Sunday Igboho: Benin court finally gives verdict, orders detention of Yoruba activist in prison

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal in the Benin Republic had ordered the remand of Igboho pending further investigation into the allegations levelled against him.

The court ordered that Igboho should be taken away from the Cotonou police station where he is currently being detained to a prison.

The activist was returned to his cell after a 13-hour hearing, which ended around 11:20 pm on Monday, July 26.

