Late member of Davido’s crew, Obama DMW’s son, Abdulmaleek, seems to be taking new bold steps to improve his life

The young boy recently got signed into one of the biggest modelling agencies in Africa and he shared the good news online

His late father’s friends, Davido and Tiwa Savage, to name a few, congratulated him on the great achievement

Late Obama DMW’s son, Abdulmaleek, is now making big moves after the death of his father who happened to be a close associate of top singer, Davido.

Taking to his Instagram page, Abdulmaleek shared the good news of him joining one of the biggest modelling agencies in the continent, Beth Models.

The young man shared a video on his page of himself during what appeared to be the screening process. He then explained that he was stepping into a new world.

Davido and Tiwa Savage celebrate Obama DMW's son. Photos: @davido, @tiwasavage, @manlikeabdul_omw

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“Stepping Into a New . Who’s with me? @bethmodelafrica.”

See the post below:

After the news went viral on social media, his godfather, Davido, celebrated him with a post on his Instagram story. His late father’s rumoured ex-girlfriend, Tiwa Savage also congratulated him with a post.

See a screenshot below:

Tiwa Savage celebrates Obama DMW's son for joining modelling agency. Photo: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Internet users react

Some of late Obama’s friends as well as fans took to Abdulmaleek’s comment section to praise him over the achievement. Read some of their words below:

Kokobykhloe:

“44 look at your son .”

Yhemo_lee:

“44 must be so proud ❤️.”

Iamdreofficial:

“Handsome billionaire someday ❤️.”

Abi_omw1:

“Oya naa. We dey behind you 44 forever Entered 45⚔.”

Nice one.

Meet late Obama DMW's son and Davido's godson Abdulmaleek

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, recently experienced loss for the umpteenth time after one of his close associates, Obama DMW, gave up the ghost.

It was said that the music star’s aide reportedly died on June 29 after suffering heart failure. He was buried on Wednesday, June 30.

Unknown to some, Davido’s aide had a lookalike grown son and it was gathered that they had just started to rekindle their father-son relationship.

The young man is said to be a 300-level student of Adeleke University, studying engineering.

Source: Legit.ng