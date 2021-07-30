A slice of cake from Princess Diana's wedding to Prince Charles is set to be going on auction for a whopping N288k

The royal dessert was gifted to Moyra Smith, a member of the royal household, by the Queen herself back in 1981

The cake auction, which took place on July 29, marked what would have been Charles and Diana's 40th wedding anniversary

A slice of cake from Princess Diana and Prince Charles wedding is up for sale to the highest bidder.

Although the royal nuptials took place exactly 40-years ago, the slice of white cake seems to be the only thing from that day that stood the test of time.

A slice of cake from Prince Charles and Diana's wedding is on auction. Images: Getty, @BBCGlos/Twitter

The 28-ounce slice is expected to be sold for a whopping $700, around N288k.

While this may seem like quite a steep price for an old piece of cake, some fans of the Royals' feel it's not a huge amount of money in terms of celeb memorabilia.

According to TMZ, the sale announcement came on the exact day marking what would've been Diana and Charles' 40th wedding anniversary.

The magical wedding took place July 29, 1981, at the St Paul's Cathedral in London.

The piece of decorated iced cake features the royal coat of arms and was gifted to Moyra Smith, a member of the royal household, by the Queen herself.

Smith stored the slice in a floral cake tin with a label on top reading:

“Handle with care — Prince Charles & Princess Diane’s [sic] wedding cake,” with the date “29/7/81," The New York Post reports.

The royal dessert later made its way into the hands of a collector after being sold by Smith's family in 2008.

