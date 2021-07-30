Odion Ighalo posted a video to his over 1 million fans on his social media handle to his fans feeling cool with his outfit

The Nigerian prolific goalscorer wore two different Saudi Arabian attire and while cruising in his porshe jeep

Ighalo started his pre-season campaign on a positive note scoring two goals against Rayo Vallecano in their 2-2 draw

Odion Ighalo is one Nigerian flamboyant footballer who never shies away from expressing his fashion sense.

Ighalo's dress sense

The 32-year-old who currently plies his trade with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Shabab was spotted wearing a Muslim regalia while cruising in his jeep.

Odion Ighalo was entertaining his fans on Instagram with his cute Saudi Arabian regalia. Photo by @judeighalo

Source: Instagram

The former Nigerian international does not seem to care about his personal struggles as he vibed to Olamide's hit single 'Rock' which has over seven million views on YouTube.

Ighalo who earned massively from the game by just putting the ball into the back of the net captioned his post on Instagram 'Aor B'.

In the first video, the ex-Man United star wore a matching white turban and jalabiya while the second clip was a mixture of d white and black.

Despite Ighalo's challenges in his marital life, the former Super Eagles forward look undisturbed as he seemed to have moved on.

Ighalo threw a big birthday bash recently in Lagos where top celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry were in attendance.

He was on target twice for Al-Shabab in their 2-2 draw with Spanish second division club Rayo Vallecano in the past week.

Source: Legit.ng News