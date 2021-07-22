Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab were on Wednesday, July 21, forced to 2-2 draw by Spanish side Rayo in friendly tie

Former Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo was in fine form for Al-Shabab in this game netting the two goals

Odion Ighalo and his teammates will now be preparing for their first game of the new season on August 12 against Abha

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerian big striker Odion Ighalo on Wednesday night, July 21, continued from where he stopped last season for Saudi Arabian giants Al-Shabab netting brace against Spanish La Liga side Rayo in what was a tough pre-season friendly game.

Rayo Vallecano recently promoted to the Spanish La Liga and head coach of the club Andoni Iraola is trying to make his players be at their best before the commencement of the 2021/22 League season.

Odion Ighalo and his teammates at Al-Shabab started the match impressively and it took them only nine minutes before the Nigerian striker scored the first goal.

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo in action. Photo by Fred Lee

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Complete Sports and Besoccer, Odion Ighalo positioned himself well for the goal after receiving a superb pass from Seba.

Rayo tried to restore parity almost immediately with Bebe firing a stunning shot, but his effort was parried away by Al-Shabab goalkeeper Hussain Shai.

Ighalo scored his second goal one minute before the half time as the Nigerian and his teammates took a 2-goal lead into the dressing room.

How Rayo came back

However, Rayo rallied back in the second half with Andres Martin scoring in the 67th and 69th minutes respectively for the match to end in 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, there are still talks over Odion Ighalo making a return to the Super Eagles having played for Nigeria last at the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Odion Ighalo's mum turned down a chance to join his son in the gym after paying the striker a visit in the heavily equipped facility.

The 32-year-old former Manchester United striker was sweating it out while trying to keep fit in his personal gym with his trainer when his mother showed up.

And when she was asked to join the ex-Super Eagles attacker, she simply rejected the offer adding that her waist would shift in a video her son posted on his Instagram story.

Martina then walked away from the gym while answering a phone call on her way out of that part of the building while her son continued with the routine.

Source: Legit.ng News