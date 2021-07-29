Ten Nigerian athletes will not be competing when the Track and Field events of the Tokyo 2020 Games commence

The athletes have been declared ineligible after failing to meet the conditions of testing set by the Athletes Integrity Unit

Blessing Okagbare has blamed the Nigerian Athletics Federation for failing to meet the requirements set by the international body

Ten Nigerians have been banned from competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games the Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) have declared them ineligible for doping and non-anti-doping issues, Premium Times.

Out of the 18 athletes suspended from participating in the Games, Team Nigeria are the most affected country.

10 Athletes from Nigerian have been disqualified from competing in the Track and Field events of the Tokyo 2020 Games. Photo by Cameron Spencer

AIU's condition

The AIU explained that the respective national federations of countries are responsible for ensuring appropriate anti-doping measures are in place in their respective jurisdictions.

Under the framework of Rule 15, the minimum requirements of countries are to ensure that athletes undergo proper testing to maintain the integrity of the sport.

Urine and blood samples should have been tested within three weeks apart in the ten months leading up to a major event.

After the results have been confirmed, this would make athletes eligible to represent their respective countries at the World Athletics Championships or the Olympic Games.

Okagbare blows hot on AFN

Nigeria's sprint queen and long jump athlete Blessing Okgbara has blamed the Athletics Federation of Nigeria for the recent development.

She claimed that athletes were neglected by the administrators as reported by Punch:

“I have said it before and I will say it again. If you do not know the sport, not passionate about it/us (the athletes), then you have no business there as an administrator. The sport system in Nigeria is so flawed and we athletes are always at the receiving end of the damages.

“They were busy fighting over power, exercising their pride over puma contract/ kits forgetting their major responsibility “THE ATHLETES”. It’s sad that this cycle keeps repeating its self and some people will come out to say I am arrogant for speaking my truth. It is my career”

Here are the ten Nigerian athletes banned from competing

Knowledge Omovoh

Ruth Usoro

Favor Ofili

Rosemary Chukwuma

Glory Patrick

Yinka Ajayi

Tima Godbless

Chidi Okezie

Chioma Onyekwere

Annette Echikunwoke

