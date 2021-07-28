Habibat Abiola Ogunbanwo is the current Nigerian Fastest swimmer after breaking the national record at the Tokyo Games

The 17-year-old returned a time of 59.74sec to break Ngozi Monu's 14-year record in the women's 100meters freestyle

The teenager had also broken another national record in the 200meters freestyle swimming back in May in a recognized competition

Habibat Abiola Ogunbanwo got to the finish line first in the women's 100metres freestyle in the swimming event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Cable, Making of Champions.

How Ogunbanwo became a national hero

It was her first appearance in an Olympic tournament as she recorded a time of 59.74sec to break the national record in Heat 1.

The 17-year-old broke the longstanding record of Ngozi Monu who finished in the time of 1:00.50 back in 2007.

Habibat Abiola Ogunbanwo is a national hero after breaking a 14-year record in the women's 100m freestyle event at Tokyo 2020 Games. Photo by Making of Champions.

However, Ogunbanwo failed to qualify into the semi-finals as her time was ranked 48th after all six Heat have been conducted.

Despite not making it through among the top 16 athletes for the semis, the youngster will be building on her performance at the Tokyo Games.

The teenager was born in Canberra, Australia, before moving to Kazan, Russia to live on a FINA swimming scholarship program designed for promising athletes.

Ogunbanwo had earlier broken the 200meters national record back in May when she returned a time of 2:13.17sec.

