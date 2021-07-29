A local woman has social media buzzing after heading online to share the news of her whopping R15k (N420,597.35) 'wife allowance'

The spoilt lady even had receipts to prove that the money gets deposited regularly

People took to the comments section and a few shady users questioned the boastful lady's spending habits

A local woman is the envy of South Africans after taking to social media to share just how much she receives as a 'wife allowance'. According to the bank statements, the very blessed young woman got a hefty R15k (N420,597.35) in just one transaction.

This woman says she gets R15k as a 'wife allowance'. Images: @BrendaSA17

, @BrendaSA17 shared the social media flex.

"From girlfriend allowance to wife allowance," she captioned the post along with a blushing face emoji.

People were wowed

Tweeps were left with lots of questions after seeing the post. While some social media users threw a little shade and even questioned the woman's spending habits, others really wanted a generous man of their own.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@Tah_Ayas said:

"Wena you had like nothing ?R566.95? only ai ngekephela."

@Gimik34232886 said:

"That time you know it's for you to buy furniture."

@Chopa016 said:

"Rena ka di husband allowance."

@Glamourosity said:

"Where do y'all find these men?"

@its__kazi said:

"I've felt like sending this to my man just to tease him."

@LeboLebo___ said:

"Can we share that man?"

@ThabangKgari2 said:

"Ai this wife can't use money. O mofa R15k every month o shala ka 5klipa nie man."

A Nigerian wife wanted more upkeep money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a husband, Ife Akintunde, has taken to Twitter to share a snapshot of the email his wife, Akintunde Titilayo, sent to ask for an increase in her upkeep money.

In the snapshots, Titilayo said she is asking for an increment because she has worked well in his company for three years.

The screenshots drew many comments as people said that the husband must consider her smart proposal

