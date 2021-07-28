A court in Kaduna has thrown out the charges against the embattled leader of the Islamic movement, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife

A Kaduna State High Court has freed the embattled leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife.

In a ruling that lasted over eight hours, the presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada upheld the no-case submission filed by Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife in an alleged culpable hom*cide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace levelled against them by the Kaduna state government.

The judge in his ruling held that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendants.

The duo have been standing trial for four years on an eight-count charge of alleged culpable hom*cide, disruption of public peace and unlawful Assembly among others levelled against them by the Kaduna State Government.

The defendants were brought to court on Wednesday morning by officials of the Nigerian Correctional service amidst tight security.

Their lead counsel and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Femi Falana, had on July 1, argued that all the 15 witnesses presented by the prosecution counsel were unable to establish any connection between the alleged crimes and Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife.

Falana then prayed the court to rule in favour of his clients and dismiss the charges levelled against them as there was no criminal case that has been established against them so far by the Kaduna State Government.

Tight security as Ibrahim El-Zakzaky's trial resumes in Kaduna

Earlier, officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) were on red alert around the area and premises of the Kaduna state high court following the resumption of El-Zakzaky's trial.

The IMN leader and his wife were brought to the court chambers by operatives of the Nigerian correctional Service on Wednesday, July 28.

The case was presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada who among other allegations will look into charges like the disruption of public peace unlawful assembly made against El-Zakzaky.

Source: Legit.ng News