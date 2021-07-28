After months of being in detention, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky will face court charges at the Kaduna high court on Wednesday, July 28

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) as reported by media sources, has been brought to the court

El-Zakzaky's resumed trial has necessitated the heavy presence of security officials around the environs of the court

Kaduna - Officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) are on red alert around the area and premises of the Kaduna state high court following the resumption of Ibraheem El-Zakzaky's trial.

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and his wife, according to Channels TV, were brought to the court chambers by operatives of the Nigerian correctional Service on Wednesday, July 28, Channels TV reports.

The case will be presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada who among other allegations will look into charges like disruption of public peace unlawful assembly made against El-Zakzaky.

Source: Legit