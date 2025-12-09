The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a new order to deposit money banks on the new cash withdrawal limits

The apex bank disclosed that its recent directive on cash withdrawal limits does not include dollar accounts

The apex bank clarified that CBN stressed that foreign currency withdrawals face no limits

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a new directive that immediately affects how banks manage cash withdrawals, especially for customers with dollar accounts.

While the revised cash withdrawal policy sets strict weekly limits for naira transactions, the CBN made it clear that these limits do not apply to dollar withdrawals or other foreign currency transactions.

The updated cash policy takes effect on January 1, 2026. Under the new rule, individuals can only make a maximum cash withdrawal of five hundred thousand naira per week across all channels, including ATMs, POS points and over-the-counter transactions.

Corporate customers can withdraw up to five million naira per week.

Dr. Rita I Sike, Director of the Financial Policy and Regulation Department, explained that the aim is to cut the high cost of cash management, strengthen security and reduce money laundering risks.

No limits on dollar withdrawals

In a newly released “FAQs on Revised Cash-Related Policies,” the CBN stressed that foreign currency withdrawals face no limits. The only restriction is when customers try to withdraw naira using a foreign card.

The apex bank responded clearly when asked if the limits applied to foreign currency withdrawals.

The answer was no. The cap applies only to naira cash, even when accessed through an international card.

How the excess fees work

To guide customers, the CBN used an example to show how excess charges are calculated.

If an individual withdraws seven hundred thousand naira in a week, the person has crossed the five hundred thousand naira limit by two hundred thousand.

With a processing fee of three percent, the customer will pay six thousand naira as the penalty.

According to a report by The Nation, these charges are non-refundable. Customers will not need to submit any documents or justification when they exceed the limits. The applicable fee will simply apply.

Banks must enforce the policy

The apex bank ordered all commercial, merchant, microfinance, non-interest and payment service banks to configure their systems to enforce the new withdrawal limits.

They are also expected to monitor compliance, report excess withdrawals and charge the prescribed processing fees.

Cheque transactions fall under the same rules. While customers can cash cheques across the counter, any amount above the limit attracts excess fees.

Third-party cheques above one hundred thousand naira must be deposited and cannot be cashed directly. Corporate cheques face the same rules, though corporate accounts still enjoy the higher five million naira weekly limit.

Reporting duties and limited exemptions

Banks and other financial institutions must keep detailed logs of withdrawals, deposits and excess charges. They are also mandated to send routine reports to the CBN and other agencies.

Government revenue accounts are exempt from the limits. Religious organisations are not. Microfinance and primary mortgage banks are exempt only when sourcing operational cash from bigger correspondent banks, but their customers must follow the standard limits.

The CBN also warned banks against adjusting the limits on their own. Only in cases where a bank has insufficient cash can temporary reductions be made, and such actions must be reported immediately to the Currency Operations Department.

